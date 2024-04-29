WCK to Resume Operations in Gaza after Seven Workers Killed (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – World Central Kitchen (WCK) will resume its operations in the Gaza Strip after seven of its aid workers were killed in an Israeli strike earlier this month, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire. We are restarting our operation with the same energy, dignity, and focus on feeding as many people as possible,” the charity’s chief executive officer, Erin Gore, said Sunday in a statement.

WCK will continue to get as much food into Gaza, including northern Gaza, as possible by land, air or sea, he added.

“We have 276 trucks, with the equivalent of almost 8 million meals, ready to enter through the Rafah crossing. We’ll also send trucks from Jordan. We’re exploring the maritime corridor and utilizing the Ashdod Port.

“In addition to 68 community kitchens, we’re building a third high production kitchen in Mawasi (the other two are in Rafah and Deir al-Balah),” Gore added.

The Israeli attack killed seven aid workers, three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, a US-Canadian dual citizen and a Palestinian — on April 1.

It has triggered strong condemnation around the globe and calls for accountability, with many, including WCK founder Jose Andres, disputing Israel’s claim that the attack was a “mistake” and a case of “misidentification.”

Gore said that before halting operations, WCK had distributed more than 43 million meals in Gaza since October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)