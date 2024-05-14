Thousands of Australians Take Part in Protesting Israeli Aggression in Gaza

Demonstration participants carried slogans equating Israel with fascism, reading "Zionism is racist and racism is fascism" during a demonstration in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday (12/5/2024). (Photo: Valeriu Campan/NCA NewsWire)

Ramallah, MINA – Thousands of people participated on Sunday in the cities of Sydney and Melbourne, Australia, in two massive demonstrations to support Palestine and protest the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and demanded an end to military operations in the city of Rafah.

The demonstrators also waved banners that read: “Zionism is racist and racism is fascism and boycott the apartheid regime in Israel,” Wafa reported on Monday.

Despite international warnings regarding the expansion of military operations in Rafah, Israeli occupation forces on Saturday morning called for the immediate evacuation of civilians from different neighborhoods in the city.

For seven consecutive days, occupying forces continued to close the Rafah crossing, resulting in the cessation of the movement of people, especially the sick and injured. Apart from that, it has stopped the entry of humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip in the southern and northern regions.

The Rafah land crossing is considered a lifeline for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and the only land crossing for the entry of aid and evacuation of injured people.

According to local sources, these attacks and their heavy surveillance meant the loss of food and medical aid.

Israeli occupation forces also continued to close the Kerem Abu Salem crossing for eleven consecutive days, and stopped the entry of aid completely. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)