Dozens of Israeli Settlers Attack Aid from Reaching Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Dozens of Israeli settlers attacked humanitarian aid trucks near the Tarqumiya checkpoint, west of Hebron, preventing their passage from the occupied West Bank to the Gaza Strip, and threw the contents of one of them on the ground, Wafa reports.

For a week, Israel has continued to close the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings to the crossing of aid, which has made the situation more disastrous in Gaza, where about 2.3 million Palestinian citizens live.

Video clips circulated on social media showed a group of Israeli colonists preventing trucks from advancing near the Tarqumiya checkpoint.

The clips also showed colonists throwing the load of one of the trucks on the ground, to prevent it from entering the Gaza Strip, which it has besieged for the 18th year.

Israeli sources reported that the so-called “Order 9 members” and other demonstrators prevented the aid trucks that left Hebron from making their way to Gaza at the Tarqumiya checkpoint.

“Order 9” is a right-wing Israeli group that is leading protests to prevent humanitarian aid trucks from entering Gaza, which has been subjected to a devastating Israeli aggression since last October 7.

Earlier Monday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned, via X platform, that Israel’s prevention of aid from reaching Gaza is “a matter of life and death” for the people of the Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

