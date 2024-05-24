Israeli Illegal Settlers Establish New Outpost North of Jericho

Jericho, MINA – Israeli illegal settlers established a new settlement outpost Friday near the Auja Spring, north of Jericho, according to local sources, Palestine News Agency Wafa reports.

Ayman Ghrayib, an activist with the Popular Resistance Committees in the Jordan Valley said that around 15 colonists brought in housing equipment and set up the new outpost approximately 300 meters from the Auja Spring. This comes just two weeks after they established another outpost in the same vicinity.

Ghrayib stated that the establishment of this outpost is part of the colonial construction and expansion plans actively promoted by the right-wing Israeli occupation government.

Meantime, Hassan Mleihat, the general supervisor of the Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights, reported that this new outpost is intended to clamp down on the local Bedouin population and deprive them of their natural water sources, aiming to forcibly displace them from their lands. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)