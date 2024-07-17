Select Language

Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque and Perform Talmudic Rituals

Fanatic Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa mosque compound on September 26, 2022 [Jerusalem Islamic Waqf/Anadolu Agency]

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli illegal settlers under the protection of Israeli police, Tuesday morning broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem, Wafa reports.

Eyewitnesses say that dozens of colonists entered the holy site in groups, conducted provocative tours throughout the compound, and performed Talmudic rituals.

During the incursion, Israeli police imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the mosque.

Additionally, Israeli police intensified the restrictions at the gates of the Old City, effectively turning the area into a military zone. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

