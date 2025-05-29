Dozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Police Protection

Al-Quds, MINA – Dozens of Jewish settlers stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday morning under the protection of heavily armed Israeli police forces, according to local Jerusalemite sources as reported by Palestine Information Center.

The settlers engaged in provocative tours around the site, performing Talmudic rituals and dances.

The Old City of Occupied Jerusalem was turned into what sources described as a military zone, with Israeli forces deploying hundreds of troops in close intervals, particularly around the gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinians attempting to access the site for worship were met with tightened restrictions and heavy scrutiny at the entrances.

Also Read: Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises to 221 Amid Ongoing Israeli Assault

This recent incursion follows another large-scale entry earlier in the week, when more than 1,427 extremist settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday.

The event, which coincided with the anniversary of the occupation of jerusalem/">East Jerusalem, saw participants, including Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir, his wife, Knesset members, and religious school leaders, conducting Talmudic rituals, songs, and dances in multiple areas of the mosque’s courtyards.

On three separate occasions, settlers also raised the Israeli flag within the mosque compound near the Chain Gate (Bab al-Silsila), in front of the Qibli Prayer Hall, and near the Gate of Mercy (Bab al-Rahma).

The Hamas Movement has condemned the repeated incursions and actions as a severe violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and an affront to the religious significance the site holds for the entire Muslim world. []

Also Read: 67 Palestinians Martyred in 24 Hours by Ongoing Israeli Attacks on Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)