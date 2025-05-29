SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Dozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Police Protection

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 Views

Israeli police accompany a group of Jewish visitors past the Dome of the Rock mosque at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem on May 5, 2022. Clashes erupted between Israelis and Palestinians at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, after a 10-day cooling of tensions at the holy site, Israeli police said. The Israeli police said they had repelled "dozens of rioters" who had been "throwing stones and other objects" at the security forces. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Al-Quds, MINA – Dozens of Jewish settlers stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday morning under the protection of heavily armed Israeli police forces, according to local Jerusalemite sources as reported by Palestine Information Center.

The settlers engaged in provocative tours around the site, performing Talmudic rituals and dances.

The Old City of Occupied Jerusalem was turned into what sources described as a military zone, with Israeli forces deploying hundreds of troops in close intervals, particularly around the gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinians attempting to access the site for worship were met with tightened restrictions and heavy scrutiny at the entrances.

Also Read: Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises to 221 Amid Ongoing Israeli Assault

This recent incursion follows another large-scale entry earlier in the week, when more than 1,427 extremist settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday.

The event, which coincided with the anniversary of the occupation of jerusalem/">East Jerusalem, saw participants, including Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir, his wife, Knesset members, and religious school leaders, conducting Talmudic rituals, songs, and dances in multiple areas of the mosque’s courtyards.

On three separate occasions, settlers also raised the Israeli flag within the mosque compound near the Chain Gate (Bab al-Silsila), in front of the Qibli Prayer Hall, and near the Gate of Mercy (Bab al-Rahma).

The Hamas Movement has condemned the repeated incursions and actions as a severe violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and an affront to the religious significance the site holds for the entire Muslim world. []

Also Read: 67 Palestinians Martyred in 24 Hours by Ongoing Israeli Attacks on Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAqsa Mosque Chain Gate East Jerusalem Gate of Mercy Hamas Movement Israeli flag Israeli police Israeli violations Itamar Ben-Gvir Jerusalem Jewish settlers Old City Palestinian worshippers Qibli Prayer Hall religious tensions Talmudic rituals

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Dozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Police Protection

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Muslim Intellectuals Call for Global Unity to End Gaza Genocide

  • 14 hours ago
Palestine

Jordan and Qatar Condemn Israeli Minister’s Intrusion into Al-Aqsa Compound

  • Tuesday, 27 May 2025 - 15:03 WIB
Palestine

Thousands of Far-Right Israeli Settlers Storm Damascus Gate in Controversial “Flag March”

  • Tuesday, 27 May 2025 - 14:51 WIB
Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Jordan Condemns Ben-Gvir’s Al-Aqsa Incursion as Dangerous Provocation

  • Monday, 26 May 2025 - 21:55 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Ben-Gvir Storms Al-Aqsa Mosque, Drawing Widespread Condemnation

  • Monday, 26 May 2025 - 21:30 WIB
Load More
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Indonesia

Empowering Livestock Farmers: Dompet Dhuafa Expands Qurban Program in Lampung

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 15:05 WIB
Asia

Pakistan Claims to Shoot Down 25 Israeli-Made Indian Drones

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 21:11 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 98 Palestinians in Gaza Within 24 Hours

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 17:37 WIB
Articles

Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis: Founder of MER-C and Indonesia’s Humanitarian Icon on the Global Stage

  • Friday, 23 May 2025 - 20:38 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 21 in Gaza, Including Children and Women, as Assault Intensifies

  • Sunday, 25 May 2025 - 10:18 WIB
Palestine

Thousands of Far-Right Israeli Settlers Storm Damascus Gate in Controversial “Flag March”

  • Tuesday, 27 May 2025 - 14:51 WIB
Palestine

Five More Palestinians Killed in Israeli Occupation Army Attacks on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 27 May 2025 - 16:46 WIB
Palestine

Three Palestinians Killed, Dozens Injured by Israeli Forces at Gaza Aid Center

  • Wednesday, 28 May 2025 - 11:11 WIB
Humanitarian crisis ini Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Only 6 UNRWA Clinics Still Operating in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 28 May 2025 - 21:01 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us