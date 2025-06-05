Extremist Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque Under Israeli Police Protection

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – On Thursday morning, groups of extremist Jewish settlers stormed the Aqsa Mosque compound in Occupied Jerusalem under the heavy protection of Israeli police forces, Palestine Information Center reported.

Eyewitnesses reported that the settlers entered the holy site in groups, conducting provocative tours across the courtyards and performing Talmudic rituals, particularly in the eastern section of the compound.

At the same time, Israeli police imposed strict restrictions on Palestinian worshipers. Several Palestinians were denied entry, and security forces confiscated identification cards at the outer gates of the Mosque, further tightening the blockade around the Islamic holy site.

These actions have raised concerns among Palestinian worshipers and religious authorities, who view the repeated incursions and police restrictions as attempts to alter the status quo of the sacred compound. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)