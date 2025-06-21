SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque After Six-Day Closure

sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

6 Views

Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Al-Quds, MINA – Extremist Jewish settlers, led by Yehuda Glick, stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Thursday morning. through the Maghariba Gate, under heavy protection from Israeli Zionist police.

The Jerusalem Governorate reported in a media statement that dozens of settlers entered Al-Aqsa in groups and in stages, according to Quds Press.

The gates of Al-Aqsa were reopened on Wednesday after being closed for six days, during which Muslim worshippers were barred from performing prayers inside the mosque.

“Zionist forces imposed strict security measures around Al-Aqsa and the Old City of Jerusalem, targeting Jerusalem residents with assaults and restricting their movement.”

“Every day, except on Fridays and Saturdays, the Al-Aqsa Mosque is subjected to a series of raids and violations of its sanctity, as part of ongoing efforts to impose a new wave of Judaization there.” [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA

