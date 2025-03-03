Hundreds of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on Second Day of Ramadan

Jerusalem, MINA – In a provocative act on the second day of Ramadan, more than 500 Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Sunday through the Moroccan Gate, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

According to Wafa that the colonial conducted provocative tours around the mosque and performed Jewish rituals, particularly in the eastern area of the compound.

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank in October 2023, the Israeli forces have escalated their measures around the Al-Aqsa Mosque gates and the entrances to the Old City, allowing more Israeli colonists and restricting access for Palestinians. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

