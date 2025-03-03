SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hundreds of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on Second Day of Ramadan

Fanatic Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa mosque compound on September 26, 2022 [Jerusalem Islamic Waqf/Anadolu Agency]

Jerusalem, MINA – In a provocative act on the second day of Ramadan, more than 500 Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Sunday through the Moroccan Gate, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

According to Wafa that the colonial conducted provocative tours around the mosque and performed Jewish rituals, particularly in the eastern area of the compound.

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank in October 2023, the Israeli forces have escalated their measures around the Al-Aqsa Mosque gates and the entrances to the Old City, allowing more Israeli colonists and restricting access for Palestinians. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Kills Four Palestinians in Gaza as Ceasefire’s Second Phase Blocked

TagIsraeli provocation Israeli settlers Ramadan at Al-Aqsa ramadan in palestine storm Al-Aqsa

