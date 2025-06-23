SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Slams Al-Aqsa Closure, Warns of Dangerous Israeli Escalation in Jerusalem

sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

11 Views

Jerusalem, MINA – The Hamas movement on Sunday condemned Israel’s closure of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling it a serious escalation and part of the ongoing religious war and Judaization campaign against Islamic holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.

Hamas warned that the move dangerously undermines the legal and historical status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palestinian Information Center reported.

Harun Nasser al-Din, head of Hamas’ Jerusalem Affairs Office, stated that the arrest of mosque guards and Waqf employees constitutes a direct assault on Islamic religious authority in the holy city and marks the beginning of increased settler aggression against Al-Aqsa.

He warned that this Israeli policy not only threatens the stability of Jerusalem but could also spark wider unrest across the region.

Also Read: UN Official Warns of “Slow-Motion Massacre” in Gaza Amid Aid Crisis

“Any attack on Al-Aqsa is an attack on the dignity of the entire nation,” said Nasser al-Din.

The Hamas official called on Palestinians in Jerusalem and across all Palestinian territories to mobilize, remain present in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa, and reject attempts to impose temporal and spatial division of the holy site a widely viewed Israeli policy seen as a step toward full control.

He also urged Arab and Islamic countries, along with international institutions, to immediately intervene to halt the escalating Israeli occupation violations and to protect Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The full closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the intensifying settler raids come amid rising tensions in the holy city, where Israeli occupation forces continue to impose military restrictions, harass worshippers, and detain religious officials actions observers describe as attempts to alter the status quo in the city. [Nia]

Also Read: Israeli Police Re-Close Aqsa Mosque After Overnight Raid

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagA-Aqsa Mosque Capital of Jerusalem Hamas

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Hamas Slams Al-Aqsa Closure, Warns of Dangerous Israeli Escalation in Jerusalem

  • 5 hours ago
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque After Six-Day Closure

  • Saturday, 21 June 2025 - 13:49 WIB
Palestine

Three Palestinian Paramedics Killed by Israeli Tank Shell in Gaza City

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Palestine

Israel Spreads Fake Video of Hamas Tunnel at Gaza Hospital

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:56 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Hamas Warns of Greater Israeli Losses as Fighting Intensifies Across Gaza

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 16:59 WIB
Load More
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, UK Sanction Far-Right Israeli Ministers

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 07:36 WIB
Articles

Safiya Saeed: From Somali Migrant to First Hijab-Wearing Mayor of Sheffield

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 20:15 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Interfaith Leaders Highlight Strategic Role in Combating Climate Crisis

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 21:13 WIB
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza’s Health System on the Verge of Collapse Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

  • Wednesday, 18 June 2025 - 09:08 WIB
Final Commemoration of the Students of Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Al-Fatah Al-Muhajirun Madrasah, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung, in 2025. (Doc. Al-Fatah Lampung)
Indonesia

61 percent of Graduates Al-Fatah Lampung Accepted into Universities

  • Friday, 20 June 2025 - 22:15 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque After Six-Day Closure

  • Saturday, 21 June 2025 - 13:49 WIB
Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex (photo: Palinfo)
Indonesia

Israel Block Thousands of Palestinians for Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Saturday, 21 June 2025 - 17:28 WIB
Iranian airstrikes attack Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Iran Strikes Israel after US Attack, Targeting Tel Aviv and Haifa

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 20:37 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us