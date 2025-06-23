Hamas Slams Al-Aqsa Closure, Warns of Dangerous Israeli Escalation in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – The Hamas movement on Sunday condemned Israel’s closure of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling it a serious escalation and part of the ongoing religious war and Judaization campaign against Islamic holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.

Hamas warned that the move dangerously undermines the legal and historical status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palestinian Information Center reported.

Harun Nasser al-Din, head of Hamas’ Jerusalem Affairs Office, stated that the arrest of mosque guards and Waqf employees constitutes a direct assault on Islamic religious authority in the holy city and marks the beginning of increased settler aggression against Al-Aqsa.

He warned that this Israeli policy not only threatens the stability of Jerusalem but could also spark wider unrest across the region.

“Any attack on Al-Aqsa is an attack on the dignity of the entire nation,” said Nasser al-Din.

The Hamas official called on Palestinians in Jerusalem and across all Palestinian territories to mobilize, remain present in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa, and reject attempts to impose temporal and spatial division of the holy site a widely viewed Israeli policy seen as a step toward full control.

He also urged Arab and Islamic countries, along with international institutions, to immediately intervene to halt the escalating Israeli occupation violations and to protect Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The full closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the intensifying settler raids come amid rising tensions in the holy city, where Israeli occupation forces continue to impose military restrictions, harass worshippers, and detain religious officials actions observers describe as attempts to alter the status quo in the city. [Nia]

