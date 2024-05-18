Select Language

Armed Israeli Settlers Attack and Rob Palestinian Shepherd South of Hebron

Palestinian Farmers’ Olives (photo: special)Stolen by Jewish Settlers

Hebron, MINA – Armed Israeli settlers assaulted a Palestinian shepherd and stole several of his sheep in the region of Masafer Yatta, located south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources, Wafa reports.

The sources reported that a group of armed colonists attacked shepherds in the Hreiba Al-Nabi area in Masafer Yatta. The attack resulted in injuries to the shephderd, Suleiman Youssef Abu Sabha, who suffered bruises, in addition to the destruction of his mobile phone. The colonists also stole two sheep belonging to him.

Meantime, colonists from the Israeli settlement of Susiya attacked several farmers from the Shatat family, attempting to prevent them from harvesting their agricultural crops of wheat and barley in the Egzaweh area of Masafer Yatta. (TRE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

