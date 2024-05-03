Turkiye Suspends Trade with Israel over the Genocide in Gaza

Ankara, MINA – The Turkish Ministry of Trade announced Thursday the suspension of all trade exchanges with Israel over the ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip, WAFA reported.

In a statement, the ministry stated that it has entered the second phase of state-level measures, halting exports and imports of all products with Israel.

It added that “the new measures will be strictly enforced until the Israeli government allows humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza without interruption.”

The ministry had previously imposed trade restrictions on the Israeli occupation in April due to the genocide war on the Gaza Strip. (T/R3/RE1)

