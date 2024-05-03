Select Language

Latest
-318 min. agoDeath Toll of Israeli on Gaza Surges to 34,622
-307 min. agoIsraeli Airstrike on Rafah Kills Six Palestinians Children and Women
-290 min. agoIsraeli Invasion of Rafah Could Lead to a Bloodbath: WHO
-124 min. agoReconstruction in Gaza to Take Decades, Cost more than $40B: UN
-123 min. agoTurkiye Suspends Trade with Israel over the Genocide in Gaza
Slideshow

Turkiye Suspends Trade with Israel over the Genocide in Gaza

photo: WAFA

Ankara, MINA – The Turkish Ministry of Trade announced Thursday the suspension of all trade exchanges with Israel over the ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip, WAFA reported.

In a statement, the ministry stated that it has entered the second phase of state-level measures, halting exports and imports of all products with Israel.

It added that “the new measures will be strictly enforced until the Israeli government allows humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza without interruption.”

The ministry had previously imposed trade restrictions on the Israeli occupation in April due to the genocide war on the Gaza Strip. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

Also Read:  Palestinian PM Calls on US to Recognize Palestine During Meeting US Congress Members
Tags:
Related news