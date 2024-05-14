Commemoration of the 76th Nakba, Palestinian People Will Not Leave Gaza

A Palestinian who holds the key to the symbol of Commemoration of the Nakba Day, the Palestinian people lost their homeland and were forced to flee all over since May 15 1948. (Photo: Doc. MINA)

Ramallah, MINA – On the 76th anniversary of the Nakba, the Palestinian people emphasized their stance not to leave the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian government emphasized that there are no laws limiting the rights of the Palestinian people, Wafa reported on Monday.

The Palestinian government emphasizes that the occupation’s efforts to displace Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and its attacks on the West Bank, including Jerusalem, will not cause the Palestinian people to bend the knee, surrender or leave.

The Palestinian government also emphasized that the Palestinian leadership and people will remain steadfast in facing various challenges and Israeli attacks, as has happened over the past decades.

They renewed their call to the Palestinian people in all its institutions and bodies to ensure broad participation in events commemorating the 76th anniversary of the mass displacement of Palestinians known as the “Nakba” (Catastrophe).

On May 15, Palestinians around the world commemorate the Nakba. 76 years ago they lost their homeland and were forced to flee all over the world. Until now, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has not found a solution.

Nakba, which means “catastrophe” in Arabic, refers to the mass displacement and expulsion of the population, or the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian Arabs during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

This tragedy also refers to the fate of Palestinians who lost their homeland, related to the establishment of the ‘unilateral’ state of Israel, which was declared the day before, on May 14, 1948. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)