Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta Commemorates 76th Nakba Day

Commemoration of the 76th Anniversary of the Nakba at the Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta, Wednesday (15/5/2024). (Photo: Rana/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta on Wednesday held the 76th Commemoration of the Nakba Day, the event of the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians by Zionist Israel in 1948.

In his remarks, the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia, Zuhair Al-Shun, said that the recent situation reflects the tragic events of the Nakba, along with the escalation of the conflict on October 7 last year which was marked by military aggression launched by Israeli Zionist forces in the Gaza Strip.

“The only way to stop the bloodshed and pave the way for peace and security is to end the Israeli occupation and achieve justice,” stressed Al-Shun.

Israel’s 221-day military aggression has resulted in the martyrdom of more than 35,000 Palestinians, of which 70 per cent are children and women, and more than 1.5 million residents lost their homes.

There are more than 5.8 million refugees from Palestine registered by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), they are facing difficulties due to the Nakba incident that occurred in 1947-1948.

Al-Shun said that the majority of Palestinian refugees live in camps, where their living conditions are greatly influenced by the repressive policies implemented by Zionist Israel.

“Continuous and systematic colonization by Zionists suppresses the basic rights of Palestinians, including the right to self-determination and the right to return to their homeland, which prolongs the cycle of injustice,” he said.

He also called on the international community to protect millions of Palestinians, including children and women whose lives are threatened by Israel’s ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip and the entire Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

The 76th Anniversary of Nakba Day was attended by Expert Staff of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Inter-Institutional Relations Muhsin Syihab, Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Trustee Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, Agus Sudarmadji, Rais Syuriah PB PBNU KH. Muhammad Cholil Nafis, several figures and clerics, leaders of representatives of other Palestinian humanitarian institutions.

A number of ambassadors were also present at this activity, the ambassadors came from Syria, Jordan and other friendly countries. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)