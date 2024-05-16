Commemorating Nakba Day, Hundreds of Indonesian University Students Condemn Israeli Genocide

Hundreds of students from the Indonesian Education University (UPI) Bandung, West Java who are members of Students For Justice in Palestine (SJP) held a Palestine Solidarity Action in front of the UPI ISOLA Rectorate Building. Wednesday, (15/5). (Photo: Nabila Cameliani Khadijah/MINA)

Bandung, MINA – Commemorating Nakbah Day every May 15, hundreds of students from the Indonesian University of Education (UPI) Bandung, West Java who are members of Students For Justice in Palestine (SJP) held a Palestine Solidarity Action in front of the UPI ISOLA Rectorate Building on Wednesday.

MINA contributor in Bandung, Nabila Cameliani Khadijah reported that the action which was attended by hundreds of students aimed at strongly condemning Israel’s genocide against Palestine and voicing the cruelty, barbarism, cruelty of US and Zionist imperialism which has been going on for 76 years.

SJP UPI Coordinator, Galvin Eka Nurullah, said that the more than 200 days of genocide that have occurred since the events of October 7, 2023 have opened the eyes of the whole world.

To this day, on the 76th anniversary of the Nakba, the humanitarian tragedy that forcibly evicted more than 750,000 Palestinians from their land.

“In these worrying conditions, all of us academics at the Indonesian University of Education are Indonesian citizens who uphold humanity and justice,” he said.

Galvin also emphasized that independence is the right of all nations as stated in the first paragraph of the Preamble to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia.

“Affirming our commitment to continue fighting and supporting the upholding of human rights and justice for the Palestinian people,” he stressed.

In this action, students with Palestinian attributes voiced their commitment and took a stand to take part in expanding international solidarity “Anti US Imperialism and Support for Palestinian National Liberation”.

This action resulted in several statements supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people to return to their homeland. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)