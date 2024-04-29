Students at University in West Bank Hold Solidarity Demonstration with Gaza

West Bank, MINA – Students at a university in the northern West Bank city of Nablus organized a solidarity demonstration on Sunday with the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

An-Najah National University students and staff protested Israel’s attacks on the enclave, which began last October.

Nablus Governor Ghassan Daghlas said the demonstration expressed “the rejection of the genocide in Gaza” and reflected the national unity of Palestine.

The university’s spokesperson, Riad al-Dabai, underlined the importance of “supporting Gaza, which was exposed to the genocidal war, and the victory of the Palestinian people.”

Israel has killed more than 34,400 Palestinians since an October 7, 2023. The conflict has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered it to ensure that its forces do not commit acts of genocide and that it guarantees that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)