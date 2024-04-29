Freedom Flotilla Mission to Gaza Postponed Indefinitely

Istanbul, MINA – The postponement of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) fleet’s sailing for indefinite period of time has not at all discoured the spirit of activists who came from more than 40 difference countries to continue sailing to open the blockaded Gaza strip.

It was revealed clearly when the FFC’s participants demonstrated again at Sultan Ahmed square, Istanbul, Turkiye on Saturday.

The demonstration was held after FFC’s High Committee conducted press conference stating that it would continue make efforts to ensure that sailing through the Gaza blockade could still be realized.

There are several demands voiced by the participants in the action, including opening the Gaza blockade, stopping genocide, allowing the Freedom Flotilla ships to sail through the blockade of Gaza carrying humanitarian aid, and liberating Palestine, MINA’s journalist in Istanbul reported.

One of the participants from the Maemuna Center (Mae-C), the institutional wing of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Indonesia, Ja’far Sidqi Al-Mubarok, said he remained optimistic about the departure of the ship which will carry 5,500 tons of food and medicine aid.

“Even though the committee has announced that it has been postponed indefinitely, we remain optimistic. “Because the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestinian independence will certainly have many challenges and obstacles, but we must not stop and lose hope,” he said.

Ja’far said he and 5 other Indonesian citizens would remain until the first week of May even though most of the FFC participants had returned to their respective homelands while waiting for information regarding their departure.

“Today and tomorrow, most of our friends from various countries are returning home, but we will stay at least until May 3 while waiting for good news,” he said.

Ja’far further emphasized that the postponement of the Freedom Flotilla’s humanitarian mission will not dampen his enthusiasm to continue helping his brothers and sisters in Gaza, Palestine.

“We will continue to strive to break through the Gaza blockade, because apart from bringing aid, Mae-C also has a program to build the Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza,” he said.

Around 1000 activists were originally going to sail on the Freedom Flotilla’s humanitarian mission to break through the Gaza blockade, including six Indonesian citizens, consisting of 2 Aqsa Working Group (AWG) activists, 1 Maemuna Center (Mae-C) activist, 1 Taqwa Squad activist plus two journalists from Minanews and Metro TV. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)