SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Overland Aid Convoy Crosses Libya to Break Israeli Blockade in Gaza 

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

7 Views

An overland aid convoy of buses and private vehicles crossed into Libya on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 as it continues its journey to Egypt, aiming to break Israel’s ongoing humanitarian blockade on the Gaza Strip (photo: Video Grab)
An overland aid convoy of buses and private vehicles crossed into Libya on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 as it continues its journey to Egypt, aiming to break Israel’s ongoing humanitarian blockade on the Gaza Strip (photo: Video Grab)

Tripoli, MINA – An overland aid convoy of buses and private vehicles crossed into Libya on Tuesday as it continues its journey to Egypt, aiming to break Israel’s ongoing humanitarian blockade on the Gaza Strip, Palestine chronicle reported.

The convoy, called Sumoud (which means resilience in Arabic), is composed of 12 buses and 100 private cars carrying over 1,000 participants. It is led by Tunisian civil society groups, with participants from Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania, and Libya. The group began their journey from Tunis, the Tunisian capital, on Monday.

“We crossed through several Libyan cities and are now close to Al-Zawiya, 51 kilometers west of Tripoli,” said Mohammed Ameen Binnour, a medical coordinator with the convoy, to Anadolu news agency.

According to Binnour, the convoy received strong support from local Libyans, including food, water, and an official welcome by Libyan security forces.

Also Read: Israel Continues to Detain Eight Freedom Flotilla Volunteers from Madleen Ship

Participants in the convoy include diplomats, doctors, lawyers, and activists. They plan to reach the Egyptian border and eventually the city of Rafah by Thursday, depending on Egyptian government approval.

“This is part of a global initiative involving over 30 countries from Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia,” said Binnour. “We are moving in coordination with different movements aiming to reach Gaza by land, sea, and air.”

Among the partners mentioned are the March on Gaza and the Global March to Gaza initiatives. Events and rallies are planned along the route to raise international awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

According to the Tunisian Carthage Magazine, the Sumoud convoy aims to pressure Egypt to open the Rafah crossing and ease restrictions on humanitarian entry into Gaza. “Cairo has yet to issue permits for entry,” the report added.

Also Read: Greta Thunberg Deported by Israel After Intercepted Gaza Aid Mission

Parallel to the convoy’s mission, thousands of activists from 32 countries are preparing to march from Cairo to the Rafah border on June 15. They will gather in Cairo on June 12 and walk 50 kilometers over three days from Arish to Rafah.

Meanwhile, Israel on Monday intercepted the Madleen, a British-flagged aid ship headed for Gaza. The vessel was part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FCC) and carried 12 international activists. Four have been deported; eight remain in detention.

Humanitarian aid to Gaza has been blocked since early March, leading the United Nations and global NGOs to warn of imminent famine among the 2.4 million residents. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Pep Guardiola Voices Solidarity with Gaza During Honorary Ceremony

TagCairo protest famine in Gaza Freedom Flotilla Gaza blockade Global March to Gaza humanitarian aid ICC genocide case International Solidarity Israeli navy Libya Egypt route Madleen ship Middle East crisis Mohammed Ameen Binnour Netanyahu arrest warrant Rafah border Sumoud convoy Tunisian civil society

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Israel Continues to Detain Eight Freedom Flotilla Volunteers from Madleen Ship

  • 26 minutes ago
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, UK Sanction Far-Right Israeli Ministers

  • 2 hours ago
An overland aid convoy of buses and private vehicles crossed into Libya on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 as it continues its journey to Egypt, aiming to break Israel’s ongoing humanitarian blockade on the Gaza Strip (photo: Video Grab)
International

Overland Aid Convoy Crosses Libya to Break Israeli Blockade in Gaza 

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Israel’s Interception of Madleen Violates International Law: Indonesian FM

  • 12 hours ago
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Greta Thunberg Deported by Israel After Intercepted Gaza Aid Mission

  • 12 hours ago
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (photo:www.mancity.com)
Europe

Pep Guardiola Voices Solidarity with Gaza During Honorary Ceremony

  • 13 hours ago
Load More
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

France Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Statehood, Calls for UN-Led Peace Conference

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 16:40 WIB
International

Boston Consulting Group Withdraws From Controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 17:50 WIB
Palestine

WHO Chief Warns of Collapsing Health System in Gaza

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 16:48 WIB
Asia

Hajj Pilgrims Perform Second Day of Stoning Ritual in Mina

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 19:54 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Strengthens Position as Global Modest Fashion and Halal Creative Economy Hub

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 10:48 WIB
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
America

Slovenia Submits Draft UN Resolution Demanding Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 21:43 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us