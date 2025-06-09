SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Forces Seize Gaza-Bound Aid Ship Madleen in International Waters

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

12 Views

Activists of Madleen Ship to Gaza (photo: Al Jazeera)
Gaza, MINA – The Israeli military has seized the Madleen, a humanitarian aid vessel launched by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, in international waters approximately 100 miles (160km) from Gaza.

According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ship’s crew, which includes 12 activists such as climate activist Greta Thunberg, is being transported to Israel.

According to Al Jazeera, The Madleen departed from Sicily, Italy on June 1, carrying aid for Palestinians suffering from severe food shortages caused by Israel’s ongoing siege of Gaza. The territory has faced a land, sea, and air blockade since 2007, with Israel imposing a total blockade again on March 2, 2025. Though some restrictions have recently been eased under international pressure, humanitarian conditions remain dire.

This interception follows a previous attack on another aid vessel by Israeli drones in May. Human rights groups and international observers have expressed concern over Israel’s actions, noting that over 54,000 people have been killed in Gaza during the current war, amid widespread starvation and a collapse of food distribution systems.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition had hoped to draw attention to the urgent need for humanitarian aid and the worsening crisis in Gaza. The seizure of the Madleen is expected to further heighten tensions and international scrutiny of Israel’s blockade policies and military actions. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

