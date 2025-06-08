SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Freedom Flotilla Ship Madleen Nears Gaza Despite Threats from Israeli Forces

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

10 Views

Madleen Ship (Image: Anadolu Anjansi)

Gaza, MINA – The Madleen, a vessel from the Freedom Flotilla that departed from Italy, is approaching the shores of the Gaza Strip amid mounting fears of a potential attack by the Israeli occupation army.

According to Anadolu Agency, the ship is part of an international effort to break the blockade imposed on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to its people.

Thiago Avila, a member of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, confirmed on Saturday that international coordination had been carried out to ensure the safety of everyone aboard.

“We expect a violent attack by Israeli forces,” Avila stated, but emphasized that all passengers have undergone training on how to react in case of lethal aggression.

The activists aboard are determined to complete their mission. According to Avila, the group refuses to seek permission from the authorities “committing crimes in Gaza,” asserting their right to deliver aid and stand in solidarity with the people living under siege.

The Madleen is carrying essential supplies such as food, medicine, and clean water, items desperately needed by residents of the Gaza enclave. On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the activists broadcast a message to Gaza’s people:

“You deserve life, freedom, peace, and justice… We will not stop until Palestine is liberated… And the only sound on the morning of Eid will be the sound of Eid itself.”

Last Wednesday, Israel’s Broadcasting Authority reported that the Israeli government had decided to prevent the Madleen from docking in Gaza. Although there was initial consideration to allow the ship through if it posed no security threat, this was reversed in order to avoid creating “a precedent that might be repeated.”

The ship carries 12 individuals, including prominent international figures such as Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and Irish actor Liam Cunningham. The voyage has already endured a violent setback in early May, the ship was reportedly struck by a drone, which caused a hole and a fire at the front of the vessel.

Despite the dangers, the activists remain resolute in their goal: to break the siege on Gaza and deliver humanitarian relief to a population in crisis. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

