Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Continues to Detain Eight Freedom Flotilla Volunteers from Madleen Ship

sajadi Editor : Widi - 26 minutes ago

26 minutes ago

Gaza, MINA – The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) confirmed on Tuesday that Israeli authorities are still detaining eight volunteers who were aboard the “Madleen” humanitarian ship, nearly 24 hours after all contact with them was lost.

According to a statement issued by the coalition, legal representatives from Adalah, a legal advocacy organization, have managed to meet with 10 out of the 12 detained individuals. Meanwhile, independent legal advisors are currently representing journalists Omar Fayad (France/Al Jazeera) and Yanis Mohamedi (France).

The Madleen ship was part of a humanitarian mission aiming to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza. Volunteers aboard the ship include journalists and activists from various European and Latin American countries.

The coalition confirmed that four individuals Baptiste André (France), Greta Thunberg (Sweden), Sergio Toribio (Spain), and Omar Fayad (France) have been deported.

Also Read: Overland Aid Convoy Crosses Libya to Break Israeli Blockade in Gaza 

The eight volunteers still in Israeli custody are Saeb Ordu (Türkiye), Mark van Ryn (Netherlands), Pascal Mourieras (France), Riva Viard (France), Rima Hassan (France), and Tiago Avi (country not specified in the statement).

The FFC has demanded the immediate release of the detained volunteers and reiterated its commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and challenging the Israeli blockade through peaceful, civilian-led missions. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Greta Thunberg Deported by Israel After Intercepted Gaza Aid Mission

