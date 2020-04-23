Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Begins Ramadan on Friday, April 24

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – A forum for the unity of Muslim communty, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) declare Ramadan 1 1441 H falls on Friday, April 24, 2020.

The decision was based on the results of the rukyat conducted by rukyat team and reckoning of the Qadha Council chaired by KH. Abu Muchtar Marsa’i on Thursday evening.

Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) team conducted rukyat in various places in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and others. The reports said that Rukyat team from Bekasi, West Java had seen the new moon.

“We, rukyat team based at Baitul Muttaqien Mosque, Bekasi, said we had seen the new moon at 17.53 to 17.55 West Indonesia Time,” reports Ust Syamsuddin, head of Bekasi rukyat team.

Meanwhile, in Middle Eastern countries such as Kuwait, Iraq, Egypt, Lebanon and Tunisia, they held rukyat on Wednesday evening. The result they do not see the new moon. So they fulfilled Shay’ban until 30 days and the 1st of Ramadan falls on Friday, April 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, Indonesian Ministry of Religion has set the beginning of 1 Ramadhan 1441 to fall on Friday after the rukyat team from Gresik and Pasuruan, East Java said they had seen the new moon. The determination was delivered directly by the Minister of Religion, Fachrul Razi on Thursday evening. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)