Over 500 Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Ahead of Jewish Holiday

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Israeli police accompany a group of Jewish visitors past the Dome of the Rock mosque at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem on May 5, 2022. Clashes erupted between Israelis and Palestinians at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, after a 10-day cooling of tensions at the holy site, Israeli police said. The Israeli police said they had repelled "dozens of rioters" who had been "throwing stones and other objects" at the security forces. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Jerusalem, MINA – Over 500 illegal Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday, according to Palestinian authorities.

The Jerusalem Governorate confirmed that the settlers were escorted by Israeli forces as they forcefully entered the sensitive site, Anadolu Agency reported.

Witnesses reported seeing Israeli police stationed inside the compound during the intrusion. The settlers’ actions are seen as part of an escalation ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which begins on April 12.

The Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs reported that illegal settlers raided the mosque 21 times during last month’s Ramadan.

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Leave 18 Palestinians Martyred, Dozens Injured

Data from the Jerusalem Governorate revealed that 13,064 illegal settlers stormed the mosque in the first quarter of 2025 alone. Israel has allowed such incursions almost daily since 2003, with the exception of Fridays and Saturdays. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UN Rapporteur: Gaza Crisis is Genocide, Not War

