Over 500 Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Ahead of Jewish Holiday

Jerusalem, MINA – Over 500 illegal Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday, according to Palestinian authorities.

The Jerusalem Governorate confirmed that the settlers were escorted by Israeli forces as they forcefully entered the sensitive site, Anadolu Agency reported.

Witnesses reported seeing Israeli police stationed inside the compound during the intrusion. The settlers’ actions are seen as part of an escalation ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which begins on April 12.

The Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs reported that illegal settlers raided the mosque 21 times during last month’s Ramadan.

Data from the Jerusalem Governorate revealed that 13,064 illegal settlers stormed the mosque in the first quarter of 2025 alone. Israel has allowed such incursions almost daily since 2003, with the exception of Fridays and Saturdays. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

