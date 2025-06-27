UN Condemns Israeli Settler Violence After Deadly Attack in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The United Nations has strongly condemned violent attacks carried out by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, which left three Palestinians dead on Wednesday.

According to Middle East Monitor, the killings took place in the town of Kafr Malik, east of Ramallah, where a group of armed Israelis allegedly opened fire while attempting to seize Palestinian land.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric addressed the media in New York, stating: “We condemn the attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians. Yesterday, OCHA documented an attack where three Palestinians were killed and others injured.”

Dujarric emphasized the importance of accountability, saying, “International law must be respected and those responsible for these attacks must be held to account.” He also reiterated the UN’s call on Israel to fulfill its obligation to protect civilians in the occupied West Bank.

In addition to the West Bank violence, Dujarric expressed deep concern over the continuing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, where over 56,000 people have been killed in Israeli military operations since October 2023.

“Civilians continue to be killed and injured daily, whether in Israeli airstrikes, shelling, or while just trying to find food for their families,” he said. “These tragic events must not be accepted as normal ever.”

Dujarric also criticized restrictions placed on humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza. He revealed that on Wednesday, six out of 17 humanitarian movement requests were denied by Israeli authorities, hampering critical efforts such as water trucking and road repairs. Nine other requests were facilitated, and two were impeded.

He warned that the ongoing limitations on humanitarian access are severely undermining life-saving operations in the enclave. []

