SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UN Condemns Israeli Settler Violence After Deadly Attack in West Bank

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

4 Views

Armed settlers overlook a Palestinian village south of Nablus during confrontations following the setting on fire of Palestinian-owned fields on Jan. 1, 2010. (AFP/Jaafar Ashtiyeh/File)

West Bank, MINA – The United Nations has strongly condemned violent attacks carried out by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, which left three Palestinians dead on Wednesday.

According to Middle East Monitor, the killings took place in the town of Kafr Malik, east of Ramallah, where a group of armed Israelis allegedly opened fire while attempting to seize Palestinian land.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric addressed the media in New York, stating: “We condemn the attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians. Yesterday, OCHA documented an attack where three Palestinians were killed and others injured.”

Dujarric emphasized the importance of accountability, saying, “International law must be respected and those responsible for these attacks must be held to account.” He also reiterated the UN’s call on Israel to fulfill its obligation to protect civilians in the occupied West Bank.

Also Read: Nine Trucks Carrying Medical Supplies Arrive in Gaza: WHO

In addition to the West Bank violence, Dujarric expressed deep concern over the continuing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, where over 56,000 people have been killed in Israeli military operations since October 2023.

“Civilians continue to be killed and injured daily, whether in Israeli airstrikes, shelling, or while just trying to find food for their families,” he said. “These tragic events must not be accepted as normal ever.”

Dujarric also criticized restrictions placed on humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza. He revealed that on Wednesday, six out of 17 humanitarian movement requests were denied by Israeli authorities, hampering critical efforts such as water trucking and road repairs. Nine other requests were facilitated, and two were impeded.

He warned that the ongoing limitations on humanitarian access are severely undermining life-saving operations in the enclave. []

Also Read: Israeli Opposition: Gaza War at a Dead End, Urges Hostage Deal

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagaid restrictions civilian protection Gaza crisis Gaza famine risk humanitarian access international law Israeli military operations Israeli settlers Kafr Malik Middle East conflict OCHA Palestinian deaths Ramallah Stéphane Dujarric United Nations West Bank violence

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

UN Condemns Israeli Settler Violence After Deadly Attack in West Bank

  • 1 hour ago
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Nine Trucks Carrying Medical Supplies Arrive in Gaza: WHO

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Opposition: Gaza War at a Dead End, Urges Hostage Deal

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

3 Palestinians Killed, 7 Others Wounded in Israeli Occupation Raid on Ramallah

  • 15 hours ago
Palestine

Three Palestinians Killed in Violent Israeli Settler Attack East of Ramallah

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 09:19 WIB
Aid distribution in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 36 Palestinians in Gaza, Including Aid Seekers

  • Wednesday, 25 June 2025 - 17:19 WIB
Load More
Palestine

US Unable to Evacuate Its Citizens as War Escalates in Israel

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 21:15 WIB
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
US attack Iran (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

US Strikes Iran with Six Bunker-Buster Bombs and 30 Cruise Missiles

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Indonesia

MINA Booth Enlivens Grand Tabligh Event at Pusdai West Java

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 21:49 WIB
Iranian attack on the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar(photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Condemns Iranian Strike on US Base, Citing Violation of Sovereignty

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 10:31 WIB
International

Iran Denies Trump’s Claim of Ceasefire Agreement with Israel

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 17:48 WIB
Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Ten Israelis Killed in Iranian Missile Strike Hours Before Ceasefire

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 20:23 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 100 Palestinians in Gaza, Including Aid Seekers

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 06:37 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us