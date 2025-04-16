SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Over 1,200 Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on Third Day of Passover

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Scores of settlers storm Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – On Tuesday, more than 1,220 illegal Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem, marking the third day of the Jewish holiday of Passover, according to a Palestinian official from the Islamic Endowments Department, Middle East Monitor reported.

The settlers entered the compound under the protection of Israeli police through the Al-Mugharbah Gate, located west of the Qibli Mosque.

This incident follows similar incursions on Monday and Sunday, during which 1,149 and 494 settlers entered the site respectively.

Passover, one of the most significant holidays in Judaism, commemorates the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt.

Also Read: 6,500 Israeli Academics, Parents Call for Ending Gaza War

However, the increase in settler incursions during this period has heightened tensions, particularly as they coincide with Muslim religious observances.

In March alone, during the holy month of Ramadan, settlers reportedly raided Al-Aqsa Mosque 21 times, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs.

Data from the Jerusalem governor indicates that 13,064 illegal settlers entered the mosque compound in the first quarter of 2025.

Since 2003, Israel has regularly permitted settler visits to the compound, excluding Fridays and Saturdays. []

Also Read: Israeli Forces Close Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslims for Passover Celebrations

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tag1967 Arab-Israeli war al-Aqsa mosque Al-Mugharbah Gate East Jerusalem international law Islamic Endowments Department Israeli occupation Israeli settlers Jerusalem annexation Muslim holy site Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf Passover police protection Qibli Mosque Ramadan Religious site Settler Incursions Temple Mount

Gazans Perform Eid al-Fitr (photo: Al Jazeera)
