Over 1,200 Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on Third Day of Passover

Jerusalem, MINA – On Tuesday, more than 1,220 illegal Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem, marking the third day of the Jewish holiday of Passover, according to a Palestinian official from the Islamic Endowments Department, Middle East Monitor reported.

The settlers entered the compound under the protection of Israeli police through the Al-Mugharbah Gate, located west of the Qibli Mosque.

This incident follows similar incursions on Monday and Sunday, during which 1,149 and 494 settlers entered the site respectively.

Passover, one of the most significant holidays in Judaism, commemorates the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt.

However, the increase in settler incursions during this period has heightened tensions, particularly as they coincide with Muslim religious observances.

In March alone, during the holy month of Ramadan, settlers reportedly raided Al-Aqsa Mosque 21 times, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs.

Data from the Jerusalem governor indicates that 13,064 illegal settlers entered the mosque compound in the first quarter of 2025.

Since 2003, Israel has regularly permitted settler visits to the compound, excluding Fridays and Saturdays. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)