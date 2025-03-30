Thousands of Muslims in Lampung Perform Eid al-Fitr Prayers at Gaza Field

Lampung Selatan, MINA – Thousands of Muslims gathered at Gaza Field, Negararatu, Natar District, South Lampung, to perform the Eid al-Fitr prayers on Sunday, marking the celebration of Eid al-Fitr 1446 H/2025 M.

The atmosphere was filled with reverence and a sense of togetherness as the community celebrated the moment of victory after observing the fasting month of Ramadan.

From early morning, worshippers from various areas had arrived, filling the prayer location. The organizing committee ensured the smooth running of the event by preparing necessary facilities, including ablution areas, parking spaces, and orderly prayer lines.

In his sermon, Waliyul Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), Ustaz Amin Nuroni, emphasized the importance of maintaining unity and strengthening Islamic brotherhood (ukhuwah islamiyah). He also reminded the congregation to use Ramadan as a moment to increase piety and compassion toward others.

Also Read: In Eid al-Fitr 1446H Sermon, Imaam Yakhsyallah Emphasizes Brotherhood and Unity

The khatib further called on Muslims to continue supporting the Palestinian people, who are still under occupation by Israel. Support for Palestine can be expressed in various forms, including praying for them during the Eid al-Fitr prayers.

In addition to the prayers, the event also featured social gatherings and handshakes among the community members. This occasion served as an opportunity to strengthen social ties and foster a spirit of togetherness in the society.

One of the worshippers, Fathia Farah (29), expressed her gratitude for being able to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Gaza Field.

“Alhamdulillah, this has been an extraordinary experience. Hopefully, next year we can gather again in an even better atmosphere,” she said.

Also Read: Jama’ah Muslimin Announces 1st of Shawwal 1446 H Falls on Sunday

The Eid al-Fitr prayers at Gaza Field went smoothly and orderly. The worshippers returned home with happiness, celebrating the holiday with family and loved ones. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Government Announces 1st of Syawal 1446 H to Fall on March