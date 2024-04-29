Israeli Embassies around the World are Alert for ICC’s Arrest Warrants

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed its embassies around the world to be alert and prepared.

This is to face the possibility that the International Criminal Court (ICC) issues arrest warrants against Israeli officials for war crimes and human rights violations against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement released Sunday evening, the ministry addressed “rumors” surrounding a possible ICC arrest warrant targeting “senior Israeli political and military figures.”

Amid these “rumours”, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz reportedly directed all Israeli embassies to immediately prepare for a surge in anti-Semitic and anti-Israel events.

Katz also instructed the involvement of Jewish organizations abroad in preparedness for this event, including coordinating increased security around Jewish institutions with local authorities.

He said Israel “expects the court to exercise restraint” from issuing arrest warrants.

Israel fears arrest warrants will be issued against senior military and government leaders, especially Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has launched brutal attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. More than 34,400 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 77,575 others injured as a result of the mass destruction and lack of basic necessities caused by the Israeli genocide.

More than six months into Israel’s war, much of Gaza has been destroyed, pushing 85 per cent of the enclave’s residents to flee amid crippling blockades of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)