Israel Opens Its Embassy in Bahraini Capital

Manama, MINA – On Thursday, the Israeli entity officially opened its embassy in the Bahraini capital, Manama, in the presence of the Israeli Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the occupation Lapid said, “The opening of the embassy symbolizes the political cooperation between us.” He continued, “We agreed that by the end of this year the Bahrain embassy in Israel will be opened.”

Earlier on Thursday, Lapid arrived in Bahrain, and met Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the Sakhir Palace in Manama.

During the meeting, the Bahraini monarch welcomed the Israeli foreign minister, and reviewed with him the course of bilateral relations and the steps that contribute to strengthening areas of cooperation between them, expressing his welcome to the opening of the Israeli embassy in Bahrain.

According to the Bahrain News Agency, the Bahraini monarch stressed that peace is a strategic choice for his country, and that his vision is based on strengthening the values ​​of understanding, dialogue, cooperation, peaceful coexistence, stability and development with Israeli entity, which is in the interest of all, as he said.

For its part, the Bahraini National Initiative to oppose normalization with the Israeli occupation affirmed on Thursday its total rejection of normalization with the Israeli occupation state, and considered the opening of an Israeli embassy in the State of Bahrain an kind of disloyalty for the kingdom.

The initiative called on all categories of the Bahraini people to renew their rejection of normalization with the enemy, and to continue to stand by the Palestinian people.

The initiative urged support for the Palestinians, in order to liberate their land, and to establish their independent national state on their entire Palestinian territories, with the city of Jerusalem as its capital.

It stressed that “the Palestinian issue is a central issue, and it represents awareness of the fact of conflict’s with the occupation and its impact on the region.

It pointed out that one of the goals of the entity is to separate the Arab and Islami societies and prevent their national unity, so it can be the only power in area among the Arab conflicts and differentiations. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)