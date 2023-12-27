Explosion Occurs Near Israeli Embassy in India

New Delhi, MINA – Indian media, Hindustan Times reported an explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, India on Tuesday evening.

“We can confirm that at around 05.20 local time (18.50 WIB) there was an explosion near the embassy,” said Israeli Embassy spokesman Guy Nir.

Nir said that no embassy staff were injured. Meanwhile local police and security forces are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Fire Department has not found any indication of the cause of the explosion. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)