Select Language

Latest
-215 min. ago40 Israeli Soldiers Injured in Gaza Fighting in Last 24 Hours
-105 min. agoIsraeli Army Mistakenly Kill Two Its Soldiers in Gaza Last Month
-79 min. agoIsrael Bombs Red Crescent Headquarters in Khan Yunis, Gaza
1 hours agoExplosion Occurs Near Israeli Embassy in India
14 hours agoMinister of Health Explains Current Condition of Covid-19 Cases in Indonesia
Slideshow

Explosion Occurs Near Israeli Embassy in India

New Delhi, MINA – Indian media, Hindustan Times reported an explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, India on Tuesday evening.

“We can confirm that at around 05.20 local time (18.50 WIB) there was an explosion near the embassy,” said Israeli Embassy spokesman Guy Nir.

Nir said that no embassy staff were injured. Meanwhile local police and security forces are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Fire Department has not found any indication of the cause of the explosion. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read:  South African Parliament Passes Historical Resolution Downgrades Embassy in Occupied Israel
Tags:
Related news