High Rainfall Leads to Flooding in 51 Jakarta Neighborhoods

sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Flood (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Flood (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Jakarta, MINA – Fifty-one neighborhoods (RT) across Jakarta were reported to be submerged in floodwaters as of early Monday. Jakarta Governor, Pramono Anung, stated that the inundation was a result of runoff flooding caused by exceptionally high rainfall in upstream areas.

“Indeed, the flooding that occurred today is primarily a runoff flood, due to the sufficiently high rainfall, reaching above 200 liters,” Governor Pramono told reporters after attending the National Family Day commemoration at Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) in East Jakarta.

He added that the Provincial Government, through the Water Resources Agency (SDA), is currently implementing measures to address the flooded areas.

“The Water Resources Agency has already taken steps to handle the flood,” he confirmed.

According to Pramono, runoff floods are relatively easier to manage as they are temporary and can recede quickly if the drainage system and water pumps function optimally.

“We hope the water recedes within the next few hours,” he said.

As of the time of this report, there have been no casualties or severe damage reported due to the flooding. The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government urges the public to remain vigilant and follow official information from authorities regarding the evolving flood situation. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

