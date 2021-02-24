Indonesia Implement Weather Modification to Prevent flooding in Jakarta and Surrounding

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Air Force and the Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT) implemented weather modification technology to reduce the intensity of rainfall which has the potential to flood in Jakarta and surrounding

BPPT Team Field Coordinator Head Dwipa Wirawan Soejoed said on Wednesday as quoted from Anadolu Agency that modification activities were carried out through cloud seeding techniques using Indonesian Air Force aircraft.

There were three cloud seeding on Wednesday, namely, two flights using the CN295 A-2901 plane and one using the Cassa 212 A-2105 aircraft.

He added that seeding using Nacl Powder or salt aims to accelerate the growth process of rain in the waters of the Sunda Strait, north of Java Island and the Thousand Islands so that the process of rain in the Greater Jakarta area can be reduced by 24 percent.

“Entering the fourth day of the weather modification technology technique carried out by the Indonesian Air Force and BPPT, we have succeeded in conducting cloud seeding with a total of 12,000 kilograms of Nacl Powder in 8 flight sorties,” explained Dwipa Wirawan Soejoed.

Weather modifications have been carried out in the southwestern region of Lampung, Lampung Bay, the East Coast of Lampung, the Sunda Strait, the Southern Waters of Banten Province, and Ujung Kulon.

“This effort can reduce rainfall with high intensity in the Jabodetabek area,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

