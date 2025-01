Heavy Rainfall Causes Flooding in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Heavy rain fell across nearly all of Jakarta on Tuesday (January 28), causing flooding in several areas.

North Jakarta was the most severely impacted by the flooding in Jakarta. The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of DKI Jakarta reported at least nine flood points across various locations.

Areas Affected by Flooding: Pluit Dalam Street, Penjaringan District, North Jakarta; Mangga Street, Tugu Utara District, North Jakarta; Gaya Motor Raya Street, Sungai Bambu District, North Jakarta; Boulevard Barat Raya Street, Kelapa Gading Barat District, North Jakarta; Pegangsaan Dua Street, Pegangsaan Dua District, North Jakarta; Tipar Cakung Street, Sukapura District, North Jakarta; Raya Plumpang Semper Street, Tugu Selatan District, North Jakarta; Kapuk Raya Street, Kapuk District, West Jakarta; Kamal Raya Street, Cengkareng Barat District, West Jakarta.

The water levels in some of these streets varied, causing disruptions to traffic and residents’ activities.

The BPBD DKI Jakarta has issued an early warning to the public to heighten awareness of the potential for further flooding.

The Provincial Government of DKI Jakarta, through BPBD, has taken precautionary measures, including early warnings (Disaster Early Warning System) for areas potentially affected by flooding.

Meanwhile, the Katulampa Dam is at Alert Level 3. BPBD continues to monitor this development and informs the public to prepare for possible floodwaters from upstream.

Residents are advised to stay alert, follow instructions from field officers, and remain calm. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)