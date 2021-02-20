As 1,380 People Fled Due to Flooding in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Acting Head (Plt) Chief Executive of the DKI Jakarta Provincial BPBD, Sabdo Kurnianto said, as many as 379 families consisting of 1,380 Jakarta residents fled due to flooding on Saturday.

According to the Jakarta PPID press release, the rain that flushed Jakarta and its surrounding areas since Saturday morning, caused inundation and flooding at a number of points.

Sabdo Kurnianto explained, as many as 29 Rukun Warga (RW) were affected in South Jakarta, consisting of 44 Neighborhood Associations (RT) with a height of 40-150 cm, and there were 7 IDPs with a total of 19 people.

Meanwhile, in East Jakarta, there are 50 RWs affected, consisting of 143 RTs, with a height of 40 – 180 cm, and 372 families with a total of 1,361 people being displaced. As well as in West Jakarta a number of 4 RW and 6 RT are affected.

“Overall, 193 RTs were affected from a total of 30,470 RTs in Jakarta, with the percentage of affected RTs of 0.633 percent,” he said.

According to him, flooding in DKI Jakarta was caused by high rainfall and overflows of Ciliwung River, Krukut River and Pesanggrahan River in South Jakarta, as well as the overflow of PHB Sulaiman, Sunter River, Cipinang River in East Jakarta.

For the reason, the ranks of the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government are collaborating with elements of the Army/Police, local urban villages, volunteers, and the community is on standby to prepare all their potential to face all possibilities.

Until now, there have been no reported casualties and the ranks of DKI Jakarta Provincial Government cross-service directly to the field to take action so that it can recede immediately.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and increase preparedness. In case of emergency, you can contact Call Center 112. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)