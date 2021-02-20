As 338 Cubic of Flood Waste in Jakarta Successfully Cleaned

Jakarta, MINA – The DKI Jakarta Environment Agency (LH) cleared 338 cubic meters of flood waste after heavy rains that flushed Jakarta and its upstream areas on February 19 and 20, 2021.

The garbage is transported from three insulation locations, namely, the Ciliwung River at the Kampung Melayu Bridge and Manggarai Watergate, as well as in the West Flood Canal (BKB) Season City. This was quoted from the press release of the Jakarta Provincial Government PPID on Sunday.

Acting Head of DKI Jakarta LH Service, Syarippudin said, as many as 30 officers and seven heavy equipment were operated in the three locations.

In addition, as many as 40 fleets were also deployed to transport rubbish and taken to temporary shelters that have been determined in five regions.

“Meanwhile, we take it to temporary shelters in five regions. If the access to the Bantar Gebang TPST can be passed, we will take it there,” he said on Saturday.

Syaripuddin explained that dozens of officers and fleets were still handling waste in the three locations so as not to obstruct the flow or cause a weir effect.

“We continue to handle waste until now. Our priority is that the stream should not have a weir effect, so that the waste is handled immediately and water flows quickly,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)