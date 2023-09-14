Over 36,000 People Displaced Due to Floods in Libya: UN Agency

New York, MINA – More than 36,000 people have been displaced due to floods in Libya, the UN migration agency said on Wednesday.

“At least 30,000 individuals displaced in Derna due to Storm Daniel, with 3,000 in Albayda, 1,000 in Almkheley, and 2,085 individuals still displaced in Benghazi,” the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Libya said on X social media platform.

The UN agency estimated that the death toll since Sunday mounts to 2,000 with 5,000 people still missing, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Storm Daniel caused significant infrastructure damage, including the road network, and disrupted the telecommunications network,” IOM said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Saadeddin Abdul Wakil, the undersecretary of the unity government’s Health Ministry, told Anadolu that the death toll surged past 6,000, while thousands remain missing.

On Monday, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent put the figure of missing people at 10,000.

Torrential rains from Storm Daniel swept several areas on Sunday in eastern Libya, most notably Benghazi, Al-Bayda and Al-Marj, as well as Soussa and Derna.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)