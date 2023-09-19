Death Toll from Floods in Libya’s Derna Jumps to 11,300: UN

Tripoli, MINA – At least 11,300 people have been killed and over 10,000 others still missing by deadly floods in Libya’s eastern city of Derna, the United Nations said, as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the UN Humanitarian Affairs Office (OCHA) said around 170 people were killed outside Derna city by the flooding caused by Mediterranean storm Daniel.

According to the UN office, more than 40,000 people have been displaced across Libya’s northeastern areas since the start of the devastating floods on Sept. 10.

“These figures are expected to rise as search-and-rescue crews work tirelessly to find survivors,” OCHA said.

A source with the Libyan Red Crescent Society, meanwhile, told Anadolu that the death toll in Libya is expected to exceed 10,000.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media, said survivors are in thousands and are sheltered in schools.

“It is difficult to exactly count the number of survivors as many of them moved to their relatives’ homes in other cities,” he added.

Derna was the hardest-hit by the killer flooding after the city’s dams burst, washing away homes and people.

Rescue efforts are in full swing in the coastal city to search for survivors amid massive destruction in the city.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)