First Saudi Relief Plane Departs for Libya

Riyadh, MINA – The inaugural Saudi relief flight took off on Saturday from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, destined for Benina International Airport in Benghazi, Libya.

On board, it carried a total of 90 tons of essential food and shelter supplies, for distribution among the people adversely affected by the recent catastrophic flooding in Libya.

A dedicated team from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) based in Riyadh, responsible for coordinating the distribution of relief assistance, will oversee the delivery of these vital supplies in collaboration with the Libyan Red Crescent.

This act of benevolence exemplifies the unwavering humanitarian commitment demonstrated by the Kingdom’s leadership, consistently standing by its friendly nations during times of crises and adversity. (T/RS2/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)