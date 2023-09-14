UN Allocates $10m to Flood Victims in Libya

New York, MINA – Martin Griffiths, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, announced on Tuesday the allocation of $10 million to support victims of floods that have devastated eastern Libya.

Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding in many eastern towns, but the worst hit was the city Derna, Arab News reported.

“Storm Daniel has claimed thousands of lives, causing widespread damage and wiping out livelihoods in eastern Libya,” Griffiths wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, adding, “We stand with the people of Libya at this difficult time.”

Rescuers have found over 2,000 bodies as of Wednesday in the wreckage where flood waters broke dams and washed away neighborhoods. Meanwhile, officials fear the death toll could exceed 5,000 people.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)