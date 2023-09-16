Floods in Libya, About 6,000 Killed and 5,000 Homes Damaged

Tripoli, MINA – About 5,000 homes has been damaged by devastating floods caused by Storm Daniel on Jabal Akhdar region, northeastern Libya, according to the country’s unity government on Friday.

“The region needs maitenance and rebuilding for about 35 km of damaged roads and 20 km of main rainwater drainage lines,” said the Housing and Utilities Project authority on social media as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Water networks have also collapsed due to the floods so that the drinking water supplies interrupted.

About 6,000 people killed and thousands other still missing after the weekend floods in eastern Libya, according to the officiall figures.

The Torrential rains caused by Storm Daniel swept a number of regions in Libya on Sunday, including Benghazi, Al-Bayda, Al-Marj, Soussa and Derna. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)