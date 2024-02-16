Flood Hit Demak, Central Java, 25,518 Residents Displaced

Demak, MINA – The Head of Demak Regency Regional Disaster Management Authority (BPBD) M. Agus Nugroho Luhur Pambudi said the number of displaced residents who affected by flood disaster in Demak Regency, Central Java was 25,518 people.

“The number of displaced residents iz 26,518 people in approximately 25 villages from three sub-districts,” Agus said in Demak on Friday.

Agus added the areas still affected by flooding include 12 villages in Karanganyar District, 7 villages in Gajah District and 6 villages in Mijen District.

The floods that hit several sub-districts in Demak Regency, apart from rainfall, also caused embankments to break, have been going on for almost more than a week, causing thousands of people to evacuate.

This event was recorded as one of the disaster events with the highest number of refugees in early 2024.

Meanwhile, the Demak Regency Government determined the flood disaster emergency response status in Demak Regency in 2024 through Demak Regent Decree Number 360/44 of 2024. The emergency response status is valid for 14 days from 6-19 February 2024.

Agus explained, based on the results of a rapid assessment carried out by the Demak Regency BPBD, the flood conditions that submerged most of the area nicknamed “Guardian City” had gradually receded.

According to Agus, several main roads have started to be passable by 2- and 4-wheeled vehicles at limited speeds. Even though it is starting to recede, the coverage of areas affected by the flood is actually expanding.

“This afternoon the water has started to recede. “But the inundation has spread to three sub-districts now, from initially only two sub-districts,” explained Agus.

According to Agus, the receding condition of the flood waters in Demak is part of the efforts of the joint team, especially the Jeratunseluna River Basin Center (BBWS), which has begun to succeed in patching up the broken embankments after they lost their ability to withstand water discharge due to high rainfall.

“This receding water is indeed the success of BBWS Jeratunseluna’s friends in patching up the broken embankment,” he added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)