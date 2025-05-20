SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Flood Emergency in Demak: Four Levees Collapse, Thousands Displaced

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Flood in Demak, Indonesia

Demak, MINA – Flooding in Demak Regency, Central Java, Indonesia, has forced thousands to evacuate after four sections of the Tuntang River levee gave way, submerging hundreds of homes in seven villages under up to one meter of water.

Suprapto, Head of Emergency and Logistics at the Demak Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), explained that powerful water flow from the river overwhelmed residential areas, worsening the disaster.

“This area is being hit from two sides, tidal flooding from the sea and runoff from the highlands around Semarang and Salatiga, both channeled through the Tuntang River,” he said on Monday.

The damaged levees, each spanning 5 to 15 meters, are located in Kembangan and Karangrejo villages in Kebonagung District. As high tides blocked the river’s discharge into the sea, water pressure built up and ultimately breached the levees on both banks. As a result, surrounding neighborhoods and hundreds of hectares of farmland are now underwater.

Emergency teams from BPBD, the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI), police, healthcare workers, and volunteers have been deployed to evacuate residents from the seven hardest-hit villages: Ploso, Lempuyang, Sidoharjo, Trimulyo, Mintreng, Karangrejo, and Kembangan. Search and rescue efforts and damage assessments are ongoing.

Meanwhile, tidal flooding has worsened conditions in Demak’s coastal districts. Dozens of villages in Sayung, Karangtengah, Bonang, and Wedung are now submerged, with water depths reaching up to 1.2 meters.

The main highway connecting Semarang and Demak (the northern coastal route, known as Pantura) is also flooded, with water levels ranging from 20 to 50 centimeters, disrupting transportation and daily activities.

Demak is among Indonesia’s most flood-prone regions due to its low elevation on the northern coast of Java. The Tuntang River, which originates in the uplands of Semarang and Salatiga, regularly overflows during periods of intense rainfall.

This crisis is being driven by a dangerous combination of upstream water flow and rising sea levels, creating a flooding scenario that is difficult to contain.

Authorities are urging the public to remain alert for further flooding, as weather forecasts continue to indicate heavy rainfall in the days ahead.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagCentral Java coastal districts Disaster Management Agency Flooding in Demak Regency northern coastal route Tuntang River levee breach

