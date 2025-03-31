Tree Falls During Eid al-Fitr Prayers in Indonesia, Two Worshippers Dead

Central Java, MINA – A tragic incident occurred in Pemalang, Central Java, on the morning of Monday, when a large tree fell at the town square, killing two worshippers and injuring 17 others who were preparing for Eid al-Fitr prayers.

The incident took place around 6:30 AM, surprising the congregation that had gathered for the morning prayers. The fallen tree crushed several people, causing panic among the crowd.

Pemalang Police Chief, AKBP Eko Sunaryo, confirmed that 19 victims were taken to the hospital. Among them, two residents of Pelutan Village, R (42) and AR (39), died—one at the scene and the other while receiving medical treatment. Two other individuals, R (70) and TS (68), remain in critical condition, while 15 others sustained minor injuries.

A joint team from the Pemalang Police, the military, disaster relief agencies, and local authorities quickly responded to the scene, evacuating victims and clearing the area.

“We prioritize the safety of the citizens and have redirected traffic to prevent further congestion,” said Police Chief Eko Sunaryo.

The police’s criminal investigation unit has begun examining the site to determine the cause of the tree’s collapse. “We are investigating factors such as weather, the tree’s root condition, or possible neglect in maintenance,” he emphasized. The police are also collaborating with the Environmental Agency to conduct an audit of old trees in public areas.

Chief Eko Sunaryo visited the victims in the hospital and extended condolences to the families of the deceased, offering assistance. “We deeply mourn this tragedy and hope the families are granted strength, and those injured recover quickly,” he added.

Local residents expressed trauma, as the tree was frequently used as a shelter by many.

As of this report, the Pemalang town square has been cleared of debris, and Idul Fitri prayers proceeded at another location under tight security. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

