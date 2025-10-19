Massive ‘No Kings’ Protests Erupt Across 50 US States Against Trump’s Hardline Policies

Washington, MINA – Millions of demonstrators took to the streets across all 50 US states on Saturday in a nationwide protest dubbed “No Kings,” voicing anger at President Donald Trump’s hardline policies. The protests, described by organizers as involving around seven million participants, stretched from New York to Los Angeles and even reached near Trump’s Florida residence.

Chants of “This is what democracy looks like!” echoed near the US Capitol in Washington, where the federal government remains shut down for a third week amid a legislative deadlock. Protesters carried colorful banners calling to “protect democracy” and abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, which has been at the center of Trump’s anti-immigration crackdown.

While most demonstrations remained peaceful, police in downtown Los Angeles fired non-lethal rounds and tear gas to disperse crowds on Saturday night. “Nearly a hundred agitators used industrial-grade lasers and flashlights,” said the LAPD Central Division in a statement, noting that a dispersal order was issued.

President Trump responded to the protests by posting a series of AI-generated videos on his social media platform, Truth Social, depicting himself wearing a crown and flying a fighter jet that drops waste on anti-Trump demonstrators. House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed the protests as “anti-American hate rallies,” claiming they united “Marxists, socialists, anarchists, and pro-Hamas leftists.”

Civil rights groups and progressive leaders, including Senator Bernie Sanders, condemned Trump’s increasingly authoritarian tendencies.

“We have a president who seeks greater power for himself and his oligarch friends,” Sanders said. Protesters nationwide warned that democracy itself is at stake, with many calling the movement a stand against authoritarianism and political division in the United States.[]

