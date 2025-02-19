Israel Forcibly Shuts Down UNRWA School in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities have forcibly removed students and shut down a school operated by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in occupied Jerusalem, according to a report by the Wafa news agency on Tuesday.

The Jerusalem governorate stated that Israeli forces raided the UNRWA-affiliated Jerusalem Boys’ Elementary School in the Wadi Al-Joz district, forcing students out before ordering staff to close the institution.

This move comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a directive to ban UNRWA operations in the city.

Under the new restrictions, all UNRWA activities within areas claimed as Israeli territory are now prohibited, including running offices and providing services.

In May 2024, UNRWA was forced to shut down its headquarters following repeated attacks by illegal settlers, including two arson incidents within a single week. []

