SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Forcibly Shuts Down UNRWA School in Jerusalem

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 Views

(Photo: Inhabitat.com)

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities have forcibly removed students and shut down a school operated by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in occupied Jerusalem, according to a report by the Wafa news agency on Tuesday.

The Jerusalem governorate stated that Israeli forces raided the UNRWA-affiliated Jerusalem Boys’ Elementary School in the Wadi Al-Joz district, forcing students out before ordering staff to close the institution.

This move comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a directive to ban UNRWA operations in the city.

Under the new restrictions, all UNRWA activities within areas claimed as Israeli territory are now prohibited, including running offices and providing services.

Also Read: Israel Demolishes Four more Palestinian Homes in Jerusalem

In May 2024, UNRWA was forced to shut down its headquarters following repeated attacks by illegal settlers, including two arson incidents within a single week. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Also Read: Hamas to Release Six Israeli Hostages and Return Four Bodies

Tageducation rights forced eviction Human Rights illegal settlements international law Israel Israeli occupation Jerusalem Middle East News Netanyahu Palestinian refugees school closure UN Agency UNRWA Wadi Al-Joz

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israel Demolishes Four more Palestinian Homes in Jerusalem

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Forcibly Shuts Down UNRWA School in Jerusalem

  • 7 hours ago
Thousands of Tents Submerged in Flooding in Gaza Due to Heavy Rain (photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Al Jazeera)
Palestine

Thousands of Displaced Palestinians in Gaza Threatened by Cold Weather: UNRWA

  • Friday, 7 February 2025 - 19:29 WIB
Palestine

UK Government Rejects Forced Displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

  • Friday, 7 February 2025 - 10:50 WIB
America

Netanyahu’s Visit to the US is an Insult to International Justice

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 18:16 WIB
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Netanyahu Arrives in the US to Meet with Trump

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 21:32 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Enter 14th Day, Israeli Troops Destroy more Homes in West Bank Offensive

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 23:34 WIB
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

25 Palestinians Arrested by Israeli Military Raid in the West Bank

  • Tuesday, 18 February 2025 - 16:11 WIB
Ilustration (lenteratoday.com)
International

Alcohol to Be Banned at the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 06:20 WIB
America

90 American and International Organizations Reject Trump’s Plan over Gaza

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 16:58 WIB
Dr. Hayu Prabowo, National Facilitator of IRI Indonesia (left), together with the Chairman of PJMI, Ismail Lutan (right), after signing a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the KISUCI Tourism Village (Cikeas River Climate Community), Cipambuan, Bogor Regency, West Java, on Sunday (February 16, 2025). (Photo: IRI Indonesia)
Indonesia

IRI Indonesia, PJMI Forge Partnership for Tropical Forest Protection and Climate Action

  • Monday, 17 February 2025 - 23:24 WIB
America

Brussels Parliament Calls for Sanctions Against Israel

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia, Turkey Strengthen Cooperation, Military Drone Factory to be Built

  • Monday, 17 February 2025 - 23:27 WIB
Palestine

Indonesia Hospital in North Gaza Treats Hundreds of Patients Daily

  • Tuesday, 18 February 2025 - 09:45 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Calls for Strengthened Oversight of International Aid

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 14:49 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs Supports Presidential Program for Teacher Welfare

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 14:46 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us