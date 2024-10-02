Emergency Alert for Fores Fires, BNPB Conducts Weather Modification Operations

Lombok, MINA – Emergency alert for drought and forest and land fires (Karhutla), the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) initiated Operation Weather Modification (OMC) activities in West Nusa Tenggara Province.

Head of the BNPB Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center Abdul Muhari said in a statement in Jakarta on Wednesday that the OMC operation was carried out for two days from September 28 and 29, 2024.

In its implementation, this operation has succeeded in spreading a total of 6,000 kg of Sodium Chloride (NaCL) seed material in the sky of West Nusa Tenggara with details of the first day of 3,000 kg and the second day of 3,000 kg. This OMC operation targets potential clouds such as Cumulus Congestus cloud growth that can reach the target area, according to a statement received by MINA.

Abdul Muhari said, OMC also targets to cover drought areas in the NTB region. By utilizing potential clouds for sowing so that the purpose of wetting the land in drought areas and forest and land fire hotspots can be optimized.

“With this aircraft departing from Sultan Muhammad Kaharuddin Sumbawa Airport, targeting clouds that have the potential for rain in drought areas using NaCl,” he said.

Furthermore, Abdul Muhari said, clouds that have the potential for rain in drought areas are sown using Calcium Oxide (CaO) to low layered clouds, this serves to heat the atmospheric layer in the cloud layer after sowing so that the clouds / fog can be dispersed.

In addition, this OMC is also used for rain redistribution in securing the MotoGP international event at the Mandalika circuit. Thus, the circuit venue area can be secured from potential rain until the afternoon. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)