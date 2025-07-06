SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Death Toll in Texas Flash Floods Rises to 51, Including 15 Children

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

5 Views

Flood (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Texas, MINA – The death toll from flash floods in the US state of Texas has climbed to 51 as of late Saturday, according to media reports, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Kerr County was the hardest-hit, with 43 confirmed deaths, 28 adults and 15 children. Authorities say 27 children remain missing after floodwaters overwhelmed Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp for girls.

Additional fatalities were reported in other counties: four in Travis County, and one each in Kendall and Tom Green counties. Burnet County confirmed two deaths, reported NBC News.

The flooding began late Thursday and continued into early Friday, triggered by heavy rains that caused the Guadalupe River to rise to more than 39 feet (11.8 meters), surpassing its 1987 record.

Also Read: UK Police Arrest Protesters Following Palestine Action Ban

Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said that search and rescue operations remain ongoing, particularly along the Guadalupe River.

“We’re really focused on life safety,” Rice told CNN. “Our primary focus is on search and rescue of every single person involved, and we’ll continue through the night to make sure that happens.”

Emergency crews are working nonstop as the region continues to grapple with one of the deadliest flash floods in Texas history. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Turkiye Denies $393.7 Million Export Claims to Israel, Calls Reports ‘Disinformation’

