MUI Calls on OIC to Approach Tajikistan Regarding Hijab Ban

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) has called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to engage and urge the Tajikistan government to comply with the OIC Charter and Agreements regarding the ban on hijab.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), MUI also reminds the Tajikistan government to adhere to the UN Resolution and international laws related to this matter.

MUI emphasizes that Tajikistan’s law banning the hijab contradicts the OIC’s efforts in combating Islamophobia and goes against the UN Anti-Islamophobia Resolution adopted on March 15, 2022. This statement was received by MINA on Thursday.

“The policy of the Tajikistan government has undermined international efforts, especially those of the OIC, in the fight against Islamophobia,” reads the statement signed by the Chairman of MUI, KH. M Anwar Iskandar, and the Secretary-General of MUI, H. Amirsyah Tambunan.

“As a member state of the OIC, Tajikistan should adopt policies in line with OIC resolutions and the UN resolution, rather than creating and fostering Islamophobia,” the statement continues.

“This law clearly violates international human rights laws that guarantee everyone’s right to practice their religious beliefs,” it concludes. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)