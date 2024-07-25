Football Fans Unfurl Palestinian Flags to Protest Israel at Paris 2024 Olympics

Paris, MINA – Football fans unfurled Palestinian flags to protest Israel during a match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Wednesday.

As reported by Anadolu Agency, Israel drew with Mali 1-1 in an Olympic football match at Paris’ Parc des Princes Stadium as many fans in the stands protested Israel waving Palestinian flags.

Before the kick-off, some sections of the crowd at the stadium booed the Israeli national anthem.

The match was held without major security incidents.

Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Over 39,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 90,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Earlier this week, the Palestinian Olympic body called on the International Olympic Committee to exclude Israel from the Paris Olympics.

The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 will be held Friday on the River Seine. The Summer Games will go through until August 11. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)