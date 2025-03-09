SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

A Man Climbs London’s Big Ben to Wave Palestinian Flag

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 Views

A Man Climbs London’s Big Ben to Wave Palestinian Flag (photo: Anadolu Agency)

London, MINA – A protester on Saturday climbed London’s Elizabeth Tower, famously known as Big Ben, and waved a Palestinian flag from the iconic landmark, Anadolu Agency reported.

Streets around the building were shut down, and multiple emergency vehicles responded to the scene at the landmark, located on the east side of the UK’s Houses of Parliament.

“Officers are at the scene working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion. They are being assisted by the London fire brigade and the London ambulance service,” a spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police said, as reported by The Guardian.

“Firefighters are responding alongside the Metropolitan police service to reports of a person scaling the Palace of Westminster,” a spokesperson for the London fire brigade said. []

Also Read: Trump Administration Revokes $400M Grants to Columbia University Over Pro-Palestine Protests

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

