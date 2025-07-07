Pro-Palestinian Groups Protest Netanyahu’s Visit to Washington

Washington, MINA – Pro-Palestinian groups gathered outside the White House on Sunday to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the US capital, Anadolu Agency reported.

The protesters waved Palestinian flags and chanted “Free, free Palestine,” while holding signs reading “Stop Arming Israel,” “Long Live Palestine,” and “Wanted Netanyahu.”

The demonstration took place ahead of Netanyahu’s meeting with former President Donald Trump scheduled for Monday, marking Netanyahu’s third US visit in six months.

A coalition that includes palestine/">American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) plans to hold a news conference Monday to condemn Netanyahu’s visit and call for an end to US support for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

On Sunday, Trump told reporters there was a “good chance” for a Gaza hostage release and ceasefire deal with Hamas this week. He also mentioned ongoing negotiations with Israel, possibly involving a permanent agreement with Iran.

Despite global demands for a ceasefire, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed over 57,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children since October 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

