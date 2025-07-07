SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Pro-Palestinian Groups Protest Netanyahu’s Visit to Washington

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

10 Views

Pro Palestinian protest in Washington, US (photo: EPA)
Pro Palestinian protest in Washington, US (photo: EPA)

Washington, MINA – Pro-Palestinian groups gathered outside the White House on Sunday to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the US capital, Anadolu Agency reported.

The protesters waved Palestinian flags and chanted “Free, free Palestine,” while holding signs reading “Stop Arming Israel,” “Long Live Palestine,” and “Wanted Netanyahu.”

The demonstration took place ahead of Netanyahu’s meeting with former President Donald Trump scheduled for Monday, marking Netanyahu’s third US visit in six months.

A coalition that includes palestine/">American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) plans to hold a news conference Monday to condemn Netanyahu’s visit and call for an end to US support for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Also Read: Trump Warns Additional 10 % Tariffs for BRICS-Aligned Nations

On Sunday, Trump told reporters there was a “good chance” for a Gaza hostage release and ceasefire deal with Hamas this week. He also mentioned ongoing negotiations with Israel, possibly involving a permanent agreement with Iran.

Despite global demands for a ceasefire, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed over 57,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children since October 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump to Meet Netanyahu at White House amid Gaza Ceasefire talks

TagAmerican Muslims for Palestine Benjamin Netanyahu ceasefire talks Donald Trump Gaza war Hamas International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israel Palestine US support to Israel war crimes White House

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

America

Trump to Meet Netanyahu at White House amid Gaza Ceasefire talks

  • 6 hours ago
Pro Palestinian protest in Washington, US (photo: EPA)
America

Pro-Palestinian Groups Protest Netanyahu’s Visit to Washington

  • 6 hours ago
BRICS Summit (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

BRICS Declares Gaza ‘Inseparable Part’ from Palestine

  • 6 hours ago
A series of 29 US airstrikes targeted the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, and the governorates of Amran and Ma’rib. (Photo: Ansarallah Media Center)
International

Israeli Airstrikes Hit Western Yemen Amid Rising Tensions

  • 8 hours ago
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Rushes to Forcibly Evacuate Northern Gaza Ahead of Possible Ceasefire

  • 9 hours ago
none

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 54 Palestinians Across Gaza

  • 22 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Israeli Forces Conduct Overnight Raids, Kidnap Palestinians in West Bank

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 22:36 WIB
Indonesia

Floods and Landslides Hit Multiple Regions in Indonesia

  • 6 hours ago
Photo: Global Rovers
Asia

Myanmar Military Attacks Ayeyarwady Villages: 9 Dead, 20 Wounded

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 22:06 WIB
America

Rashida Tlaib, 19 Congress Members Urge Trump to Stop Gaza Starvation

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:46 WIB
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Claims Israeli Casualties in Southern Gaza Ambush

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:36 WIB
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Defies Trump’s Intimidation Tactics

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
International

Turkiye Denies $393.7 Million Export Claims to Israel, Calls Reports ‘Disinformation’

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Indonesia

Central Java Encourages Toros Farm to Scale Up Halal Meat Production Across Indonesia

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS) (photo: Kemsetneg)
Asia

Indonesia-Saudi Arabia Seal $27 Billion Investment Deal During Prabowo’s Visit

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 21:30 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us